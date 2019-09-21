Cape Town - The DA’s top structure have come out in defence of its leader Mmusi Maimane following reports that he was renting a house in Cape Town from a close associate.

It had emerged that Maimane had listed the house in Parliament as belonging to him, but records from the deeds office showed it was owned by a shelf company whose sole director is businessman Wessel Jacobs.

The value of the property is R4 million.

But the DA’s Federal Executive had its meeting over two days and on Saturday came out in defence of Maimane.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement that the matter was up for discussion.

“The FedEx discussed the matter of the DA leader’s private home and the body is satisfied with Mr Maimane’s response. There is no sense that any law or regulation has been violated,” said Malatsi.

The issue of Maimane’s house has been a subject of debate for the week since the revelations last weekend.

The DA leader has another house in Roodepoort, on the West Rand in Gauteng.

Politics Bureau