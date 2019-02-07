Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Hawks said two more people were expected to be arrested following the arrest of five suspects, including former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, for fraud to the value of R1.6billion. Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder, Frans Vorster and Carlos Bonafacio, along with former Correctional Services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday and were granted R20 000 bail each.

Three companies, namely African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) and two Bosasa subsidiaries, Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing, were also included in the charge sheet.

The DA said though it welcomed the arrests, it was not satisfied that Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson was not among those arrested despite testimonies placing him at the centre of the scheme.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: “Testifying under oath, former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux revealed that he was instructed, on numerous occasions, by Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi to delete security footage captured at Bosasa offices.

“Le Roux testified that, on one such occasion, he saw and deleted footage of former president Jacob Zuma, accompanied by Bheki Cele and Dudu Myeni. This follows marathon testimony by Agrizzi which described Zuma and Myeni’s relationship with Bosasa and detailed alleged cash payments and gifts,” Mazzone said.

The five suspects are expected to make their second court appearance on March 27.

