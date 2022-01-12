DA calls for probe into ANC cadre deployment
Cape Town - The DA has called for full disclosure into all ANC cadre deployment appointments.
During a briefing on Wednesday, the opposition party’s shadow minister for public service Leon Schreiber announced that the party would launch a formal complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) based on a compilation of evidence, and request an investigation into all positions seemingly selected by the ANC’s cadre deployment committee in the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to Schreiber, the complaint would request that the PSC, as the constitutional custodian of the public service, investigate each and every one of the appointments contained in the ANC’s cadre deployment committee minutes.
“In cases where the PSC confirms illegality, the DA will insist that those appointment processes are rerun and that, this time, skilled applicants are not excluded simply because they are not cadre of the corrupt ANC,” he said.
DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube is expected to write to Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asking for an urgent debate of national importance on the devastating effects of cadre deployment on the public service and the fight against corruption.
“But approaching the Public Service Commission and initiating a debate of national importance in Parliament is only the first step in what will be a concerted and sustained campaign by the DA over the coming months to use the historic window of opportunity created by our publication of these minutes and the State Capture Commission to abolish cadre deployment once and for all,” Schreiber said.
Political Bureau