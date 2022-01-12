DA calls for probe into ANC cadre deployment

During a briefing on Wednesday, the opposition party’s shadow minister for public service Leon Schreiber announced that the party would launch a formal complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) based on a compilation of evidence, and request an investigation into all positions seemingly selected by the ANC’s cadre deployment committee in the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Schreiber, the complaint would request that the PSC, as the constitutional custodian of the public service, investigate each and every one of the appointments contained in the ANC’s cadre deployment committee minutes.

“In cases where the PSC confirms illegality, the DA will insist that those appointment processes are rerun and that, this time, skilled applicants are not excluded simply because they are not cadre of the corrupt ANC,” he said.

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube is expected to write to Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asking for an urgent debate of national importance on the devastating effects of cadre deployment on the public service and the fight against corruption.