KZN Education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwane, has been called on to present a full report on the attack. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday expressed shock by a video clip currently trending on social media which depicts two learners fighting in a classroom allegedly at a Durban high school.

The video shows one learner stabbing the other with a pair of scissors after which the fight continues. The incident allegedly took place two weeks ago.

DA KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson, Rishigen Viranna, said they strongly condemns the attack and said of particular concern was that there was no teacher visible in the classroom.

"Either he or she was not present or takes no action to stop the fight," Viranna said.

"According to concerned parents at the school, the attacker in the video has been suspended. However, neither the learner who handed the attacker the pair of scissors nor the teacher who should have been in the classroom have faced any disciplinary action."

Viranna said the DA was also concerned because parents claim that the entire incident was being swept under the carpet.

“This allegation of a ‘cover up’ is highly concerning. Meanwhile, the MEC’s promises that schools would be provided additional security does not seem to be the case here,” Viranna said.

Viranna said they expected KZN Education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwane, to immediately take up this matter and present a full report on the attack. This must include details on investigations launched.

“We have also asked, in writing, that KZN’s Education portfolio committee chairperson request this report as a matter of urgency. School violence continues unabated in 2018. Our learners deserve to be protected in their classrooms, not attacked. Classrooms should be centres of teaching and learning not violence,” Viranna said.

However, KZN department of education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that they were trying to establish whether the attack occurred at a school in KZN.

“I can confirm that we have seen the video but we cannot confirm if indeed it's one of our schools. To this end, we are going to rely on our authorities from the school, the circuit and the district,” Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa said action will be taken if the incident occurred in KZN.

"We do not condone violence and if it is that those learners come from our school, we will tackle the matter head on," Mthethwa said.

African News Agency/ANA