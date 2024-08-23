DA calls for re-run of Census 2022 amid data quality concerns

StatsSA has come under fire after admitting that portions of the data collected during the 2022 Census are inaccurate and not of sufficient quality for official or public use. This revelation has prompted the Democratic Alliance (DA) to label the situation a “national scandal" and call for an immediate re-run of the census to ensure reliable data for critical socio-economic planning.

Despite investing a substantial R3.2 billion into the 2022 Census, StatsSA acknowledged that certain variables and themes, including data related to income, employment, mortality, and fertility, will not be published as initially scheduled. The statistical body maintained that the overall data collection met required standards, even in the face of a reported 30% undercount, anomalies in some results, and mounting criticism from independent demographers. In a recent statement, StatsSA said, “Based on a quality evaluation done by StatsSA subject matter specialists, a number of variables and themes will not be published."

The admission has raised serious concerns about the integrity and reliability of the census data, which serves as the foundational benchmark for national planning across various sectors. The DA has been particularly vocal in its condemnation of the situation. “The admission from Statistics South Africa that it allowed serious flaws to enter the 2022 Census data is a national scandal that strikes at the heart of our socio-economic planning,” the party stated emphatically. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the DA pointed out that despite the enormous financial investment, critical data sets have been compromised.

“Census 2022’s integrity has been compromised to such an extent that data related to income, employment, mortality, and fertility will not be put in the public domain even after the census cost South Africa R3.6 billion of taxpayers’ money. This is not merely an issue of bureaucracy; it is a failure of monumental proportions with implications for all citizens,” the statement said. The DA underscored the essential role of accurate census data, noting that it is "the only source of baseline, benchmark population information on which all planning, from national government finances, to infrastructure, to boundaries and borders, to social services is based. For it to be wrong is a brewing crisis." In response to the compromised data integrity, the DA is demanding immediate and decisive action.

"The DA is therefore calling for the next census to be significantly brought forward and for a re-run of Census 2022 to take place. The flaws in the current census are too significant to be ignored or patched up with half-measures. We cannot afford to base our national planning on data that is fundamentally flawed,“ the party said. “We expect a thorough explanation of the damage control measures they intend to implement and how they plan to restore the integrity of our national data collection processes.” The DA also criticised what it perceives as systemic issues within StatsSA that led to the current predicament.

"This debacle must serve as a hard lesson for StatsSA and all involved. Deviation from scientific norms and practices, lack of transparency, and the exclusion of our world-class academic community from critical processes have led to this disaster. The state cannot operate under the false belief that it knows best while sidelining expertise and sound methodology," the statement read. The DA emphasised the necessity for trustworthy and accurate data as the foundation for effective governance and service delivery. "The DA will fight for our country’s future to be built on reliable data. South Africa deserves a census process that is transparent, accurate, and above reproach. The whole census will need to be re-run."

Joining the critique, ActionSA MP Alan Beesley emphasised the importance of reliable data in guiding government decisions and policy development. "There is absolutely no doubt that credible and reliable data on critical statistical information is essential for informing government decisions and policy development," Beesley said. He further criticised the flawed census report, saying, "It is crucial to highlight the absurdity and waste resulting from a flawed census report that is simply unusable."