DA calls for safety and security of South Africans in Mozambique

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Mozambican government and all stakeholders to take all steps to ensure that the safety of South Africans was prioritised following the ongoing violence and political instability in the country. Reports of widespread violence, alleged human rights violations, and destruction of private property, including that of South African citizens residing in Mozambique, have raised fears of an imminent collapse of the country’s social order.

IOL reported earlier this week that Mozambique's political unrest, which was sparked by the October 9 elections, was rekindled as the top court in the nation affirmed Daniel Chapo, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, as the rightful victor of the hotly contested polls. “The Mozambican government is responsible for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of every person within its borders, and must take responsibility for the safeguarding of the human rights of every person residing in the country,” the DA said in a statement. Party’s spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the DA has already written to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga to request an urgent meeting to discuss the deteriorating security situation.