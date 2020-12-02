DA calls for vaccine roll-out strategy, not harsher restrictions, as Covid-19 cases spike

The DA has criticised reported plans by the government to place harsher lockdown restrictions in hotspot areas that have seen an increase in Coronavirus cases. It has been reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has recommended harsher restrictions be imposed on parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. News24 reported curfews, restrictions on alcohol sales and the early closure of restaurants and bars were on the cards. The reports have not been confirmed. The DA said if these rumours were true, government was missing the mark in its Covid-19 strategy. DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said government should be focusing on a vaccine roll-out strategy instead of closing down businesses.

“While it is feasible that South Africa may not be one of the first countries to receive this vaccine, it is critical that our strategy in dealing with this pandemic is also focused on the longer term – the roll-out strategy of a vaccine according to prioritised individuals.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team should announce in great detail where we are with the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine and Minister Zweli Mkhize should flesh out exactly how the distribution of this vaccine will work,” she said.

Gwarube said a hard lockdown would have a huge impact on the country's economy, which was already struggling to recover from the previous restrictions.

“We have seen the devastating effects a prolonged lockdown has had on the people of South Africa, our economy and our health system. The resurgence was always a risk as the country went about its business.

“That is why we need to have a solid plan to deal with this pandemic permanently and swiftly. We cannot run away from it forever while millions starve in their homes. The President and the Health Minister must brief the country on the vaccine process and progress without any further delay,” she said.