DA calls on Dirco to fire diplomat after he thrashed his apartments in Austria and India

The DA has urged International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor to axe South African diplomat David Kweli Nkosi after he trashed his Austrian and Indian apartments, with damage estimated at R767 000.

DA MP Darren Bergman said in response to a written parliamentary question from the opposition party that Pandor revealed Nkosi had also caused R53 612 worth of damage to his apartment in India and expected Dirco to pick up the tab.

“It is not only unacceptable that this official was redeployed after dragging South Africa’s name through the mud, but that not a single attempt appears to have been made to recuperate the R767 612 he cost Dirco through his damaging behaviour. Furthermore, it seems that months later, the landlord in Austria is still awaiting remuneration for the damage because Dirco has not finished consulting on the matter.

“The honeymoon needs to come to an urgent end, and it is with this in mind that the DA first proposed an amendment to the Foreign Service Members Bill, calling for the addition of the clause that any official given custodianship of any property both immovable or movable will be responsible for it, and on completion of service has an obligation to hand back the said property in the same or similar condition, within reason.

’’If damages or costs have been incurred that are beyond wear and tear, then those costs must be repaid by that official.”

Independent Media attempted to obtain comment from the department’s spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, but he said he was not in a position to respond to the questions at the time as he was en route to Zimbabwe.

Political Bureau