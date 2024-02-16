DA calls on Ramaphosa to announce election date as it prepares to launch manifesto

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce the election date and stop delaying the matter as it was affecting plans for other parties to prepare for the polls. DA Federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said they were ready to launch their manifesto at the Union Buildings on Saturday.

Meyer said their manifesto was not about election promises, but contained concrete proposals to rescue the country. Ramaphosa said this week, during a reply in the debate on the State of the Nation Address, that he will announce the election date soon. Ramaphosa said last Wednesday he was going to announce the election date within 15 days, and promised he was going to honour this commitment.

Meyer said on Friday they want the election date now. There should be no further delays, as this was affecting preparations for other parties. However, they believe the the manifesto launch will set the tone for what will come during elections. The launch will be preceded by a march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will deliver the keynote address on the lawns of the Union Buildings on Saturday. “The DA's manifesto transcends mere promises; it is a meticulously researched, data-driven plan addressing the current crises facing our nation. From tackling wasteful spending to addressing the electricity crisis, investing in education, and fostering economic growth, our manifesto outlines practical solutions,” said Meyer. They said Ramaphosa must announce the election date without delay.