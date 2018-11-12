North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa (above) is expected to campaign at Danville in ward 17 of the Mafikeng municipality ahead of Wednesday’s by-election. Picture: Courtney Africa

Rustenburg -The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes its election campaign to Mahikeng in North West on Monday, ahead of a municipal ward by-election. North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa and basic service spokesman Makashule Gana were expected to campaign at Danville in ward 17 of the Mafikeng municipality ahead of Wednesday’s by-election. They are expected to conduct door-to-door and and a walk-about in the area.

"In April 2018, residents of Danville protested over the failure of the ANC government to deliver proper services to their community and the ongoing corruption within the North West province. This sparked widespread violent protest against the former premier Supra Mahumapelo," McGluwa said in a statement.

Voters would cast their votes at the Ethiopian Church of SA and at the Danville Secondary School.

Ward 17 of the Mafikeng municipality is under the control of the African National Congress (ANC).

Another by-election would be held in ward 11 of the Ngwathe Municipality in the Free State.

African News Agency (ANA)