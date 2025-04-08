DA can walk away, but the GNU will stand strong : Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the Democratic Alliance (DA) that its exit from the Government of National Unity (GNU) will not cause any harm, indicating that policies such as the Expropriation Act, NHI, and BELA Act will not be scrapped in exchange for support of the budget. Addressing the media at the Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mbalula said it was up to the DA to decide if they leave the GNU or stay.

This comes after the DA ministers refused to vote for the budget in parliament. Mbalula made it clear that the DA would be replaced if they exited the GNU. “If the DA walks, they will be replaced by those who want to participate in the GNU. If the DA does not want to walk, they will have to explain why they are not walking because everything suggests that they are prepared to leave,” he said.

In his briefing, Mbalula accused the DA of double-dealing, negotiating, and acting in bad faith, and of open disdain for transformation in the GNU. He said the GNU has adopted three strategic priorities aligned with the ANC's Manifesto and endorsed the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP); in contrast, the DA has positioned itself as a disruptive opposition, opposing key policies. “BELA Act, NHI, and the Land Expropriation Amendment are here to stay,” he said.

“The DA seeks to divide government, confuse the public, and claim credit without assuming responsibility. This dishonesty undermines the very essence of collective governance,” he said. This happened when the DA was in court challenging the 2025 budget that was passed by parliament last week. Mbalula further shared the same sentiments with Deputy President Paul Mashatile that the DA ministers should be ashamed of reporting work.