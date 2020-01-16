Johannesburg - The DA has asked Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to reveal the identities of individuals and entities in the City of Tshwane who were given R2 billion to deal with the water crisis in Hammanskraal.
“There has been no such money allocated to the City of Tshwane since the DA took over in 2016,” said Gauteng DA leader John Moodey, in reaction to allegations by Maile that the city had been allocated R2bn, but had “failed to spend it”.
On Thursday, Maile made the claim when he addressed the media in Sandton. He said National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation were on the verge of retrieving the funds with the aim of spending the money on service-delivery priorities.
Maile also denied that the Gauteng provincial cabinet under Premier David Makhura had any intention to place the City of Tshwane under administration, despite it placing an intervention report in terms of Section 139 (1) read together with Section 154 of the Constitution before the Gauteng Legislature on January 8, which the DA threatened to challenge in court.
Maile has, however, given the City of Tshwane until the end of January to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with “service delivery backlogs”, and until the end of February to resolve the water crisis in the area.