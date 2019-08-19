The DA dismissed the upcoming motion of no confidence in Mayor Herman Mashaba, as nothing but a ploy by ANC to regain control of ratepayers' money. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Johannesburg region on Monday dismissed the upcoming motion of no confidence in Mayor Herman Mashaba, as nothing but a ploy by the ANC to regain control of ratepayers' money in the country's economic heartland. The motion brought against Mashaba by the ANC will be debated in council on Thursday.

On Monday, Mashaba declined to comment, telling reporters at an event in Braamfontein: "I don't know the result for the motion of no confidence."

DA Johannesburg regional chairperson Tsepo Mhlongo said since the residents of Johannesburg have seen the ANC’s legacy of poor service delivery and corruption and begun to witness the change Mashaba is bringing, they are desperate to halt his progress.

"Under his leadership, the DA-led City of Johannesburg consistently delivers on its three broad election commitments of creating jobs, delivering quality services and rooting out corruption."

"This new beginning under Mayor Mashaba has already created over 44 030 EPWP jobs, delivered more than 6 659 title deeds, attracted billions in investments to build affordable housing units, resurfaced over 900km of the 4 000km road network, saved bridges from structural collapse, decreased power outages and water leaks, uncovered corruption worth more than R24 billion, extended operating hours of 22 clinics and 10 libraries, established Opportunity Centres in seven of the city’s regions, and Joburg is now safer with 1 500 more Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers on the streets," said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said the financial strength of the city was better than ever before, despite the ANC citing otherwise as grounds for its motion.

The city's cash balance for the past financial year the levels prescribed by National Treasury, he said, adding that the metro spent more than 93 percent on its capital budget and over 99 percent of its infrastructure grant for two consecutive years.

"These are the changes residents have waited for decades to see. Mayor Mashaba and his team have achieved more in three years, than what the ANC was able to accomplish in over 20 years."

"With the DA at the helm, the people of Joburg will always come first. This will not be the case under an ANC administration.

"The DA calls on the people of Johannesburg to support Mayor Mashaba by signing this petition https://www.handsoffmashaba.co.za/, so that he can continue delivering quality services to the people of Johannesburg," said Mhlongo.

African News Agency (ANA)