Mbali Ntuli of the DA. Picture: Nqobile Mbonami/African News Agency (ANA)



Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday congratulated Mbali Ntuli after she was named as one of five winners of the international One Young World annual Politician of the Year award.

Leader of the DA in the KZN Legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, said :"The competition, which will see Ntuli head to London to receive her award, is run by the One Young World organisation and seeks to promote young political leaders around the world."Mncwango said the DA was extremely proud of Mbali Ntuli’s accomplishment. She is a former DA Youth leader and currently the party's spokewoman on co-operative governance and traditional affairs in the province."Already a force to be reckoned with within South African politics, she fully deserves this recognition on the world stage."There can also be no doubt that Mbali embodies the characteristics of passion, drive and commitment in the political spheres where she serves," Mncwango said."Her role as the DA’s provincial spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs also bodes well as we head towards the local government elections in 2021."Mncwango said Ntuli’s selection for the prestigious award was an indication of the outstanding calibre of young people that existed within the DA’s ranks."The DA will continue to strive to develop leaders to take South Africa forward."- African News Agency; edited by Emsie Ferreira