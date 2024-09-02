DA demands alternative plan from government to save teachers’ jobs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has urged government to come up with alternative solutions for budget cuts, to save teacher posts, following the Western Cape Department of Education’s announcement of eliminating 2,300 teaching posts. The DA’s appeal comes after the WCED announced that cuts would be effective from January 1, 2025.

The department said this is due to severe budget cuts, and it would not be able to maintain the current number of teaching posts in the province. Provincial MEC of Education, David Maynier said they have done everything to fight for their teachers. “We are doing everything we can to fight for our teachers, but we are being short-changed by the national government, receiving only 64% of the cost of the nationally negotiated wage agreement, leaving the province to fund the remaining 36%, resulting in a massive budget shortfall of R3.8 billion.”

Maynier said they have done everything they can to fight for its teachers by imposing budget cuts across the board, including on administration, curriculum and infrastructure. “We have also frozen the recruitment of most public service staff, encouraged schools to convert contract appointments, and restricted the appointment of substitute teachers. “Despite implementing a drastic R2.5 billion budget cut, we still face a R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. To remain fiscally stable, we will have no choice but to reduce the basket of educators,” Maynier said.

Reacting to the teacher job cuts, DA MP and spokesperson on Basic Education, Delmaine Christians expressed that the party was “gravely concerned” about the severe budget cuts imposed on education departments across the country. “It has forced provinces, including the Western Cape, to make difficult decisions regarding the allocation of educator posts.” The Western Cape is not the only province facing a similar crisis.

According to the DA, other provinces that are facing similar problems include KwaZulu-Natal which is unable to afford over 11,000 educator posts, and Gauteng which has been forced to reduce learner transport and delay Early Childhood Development expansion. Christians accused National Treasury's of failing to fully fund the 2023 wage agreement, leaving provinces to absorb significant budget shortfalls. She said due to this shortfall, some contract teachers will not be reappointed after their contracts end, and some permanent teachers may be relocated to fill vacancies at other schools.

“The DA is gravely concerned about the potential impact this will have on the quality of education and on the lives of the teachers affected.” Christians said the national government has a responsibility to protect essential services, including education, healthcare, and public safety. “Teachers, nurses, doctors, and police officers are the backbone of our society, and cutting positions in these critical areas could have disastrous consequences. The underfunding by the Treasury is not only unfair, but also threatens the future of our communities.”

She said it is clear that the root of the problem lies with Treasury for failing to provide adequate funding. “The DA calls on the Treasury to immediately address this funding shortfall. It is unacceptable that provinces are being forced to make difficult decisions because of a wage agreement that was negotiated at the national level but not fully funded.” The DA has urged the national government to “find alternative areas for budget cuts and to ensure that essential public service roles, including those of teachers, are fully protected,” said Christians.