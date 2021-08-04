DA demands answers on DD Mabuza’s fitness to hold office

THE DA wants surgeon-general Lieutenant-General Zola Dabula to update the country on Deputy President David Mabuza’s health after he sought medical treatment in Russia. DA MP Solly Malatsi on Tuesday said Mabuza’s prolonged absence from office due to medical reasons is quite concerning.

”The DA believes that it is in the public interest for the surgeon-general to clarify Mabuza’s suitability to continue as the country’s deputy president given his frequent absence from office due to medical treatment,” he said. Dabula is head of the SA Military Health Service, one of the four branches of the SA National Defence Force, which is responsible for the health of the current and former presidents and his deputy presidents. In June, the Presidency announced that Mabuza was taking leave of absence to seek medical attention in Russia and promised that he would still continue fulfilling his responsibilities.

According to the Presidency at the time, it said Mabuza would undertake a visit to Russia for a scheduled medical consultation after previously receiving medical attention in that country. However, Malatsi said that while Mabuza has the right to privacy when it comes to his health but if his condition is of such a nature that he has to regularly leave the country for a protracted period of time the public should know whether he is indeed fit to continue in office. Independent Media reported that Mabuza’s office indicated that he will be back once his medical team clears his health while other reports stated that he is scheduled to return on Wednesday.