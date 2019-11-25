Johannesburg - The DA is seeking answers from the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on the reported involvement of the State Security Agency (SSA) at the SABC.
This comes after an article published by the Sunday Times claiming that the SABC had resolved to rope in the SSA to help "manage leaks" at the national broadcaster.
According to the publication, the SABC board also wanted the agency to help expose staff members behind the leaking of sensitive information to the media and public.
The embattled broadcaster has since dismissed these allegations as a "misrepresentation", adding that "no such decision" had been taken by the board.
The SABC however, conceded it had engaged with the SSA on a number of key issues, including the leaking of confidential information.