Cape Town - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will be submitting a PAIA application to Andile Ramaphosa in a bid to gain access to all contracts signed between himself and African Global/Bosasa. Maimane has recently called for an independent inquiry into the Bosasa scandal.



In a statement released on Tuesday, Maimane said the application is aimed at establishing the number of contracts, the nature of the services rendered, how much money Andile has made from a company and which of the 34 companies he is, or was, a director of did any work for African Global or Bosasa.

"With African Global CEO, Gavin Watson, giving Cyril Ramaphosa R 500 000 towards his internal election campaign to become ANC President, it is vital South Africans are assured that no dodgy dealings are at play between the Ramaphosa’s and African Global. The Ramaphosa's must play open cards with the people of South Africa," said Maimane.

Last Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the R500 000 paid to his son by facilities management company Bosasa was a donation towards his ANC presidential campaign.

"The previous ANC President, Jacob Zuma, ensured his son Duduzane got rich via connections to compromised and corrupt companies. It appears history is repeating itself. That is why President Ramaphosa must not hesitate in appointing a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the Chief Justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the President and his family."



