Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to apologise to Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe for criticism of the court ruling against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
DA member of Parliament (MP) Chris Hunsinger called Mbalula's remarks, made on Thursday as he inspected the damage wreaked by an arson attack at Cape Town Central station, childish and vile.
Mbalula seemingly took issue with the high court ruling that Prasa must reinstate contracts with security companies it had terminated until it had finalised a new tender or put in place alternative security measures.
The minister, when asked about the matter, reportedly replied: “Does he [Judge Hlophe] know how to run trains? He must ask himself that particular question before he makes himself a Mickey Mouse and turns our courts into something that must not be respected”.
He went on to add: “I will never look away from a decision of the court - if the courts say we must implement the decision to bring the security companies back, the board must take that decision … we either implement or challenge those decisions”.