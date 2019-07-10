DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - The Democratic Alliance said on Wednesday Parliament needed to explain how former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukisa Faku was elected as a member of Parliament despite having fraud convictions to her name. "Should it turn out that Ms Faku was never eligible for election, Parliament should conduct an urgent review to establish where and how their internal vetting systems failed to pick this up," DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said.

"Parliament would then also be obligated to recover the money and benefits Ms Faku received while masquerading as a lawful Member of Parliament."

Faku's brief stint as an MP ended with her sudden resignation of Friday.

Steenhuisen noted that in order to secure a seat in Parliament, Faku had to sign a nomination acceptance form from the Independent Electoral Commission, declaring that she was not disqualified from standing for the elections in terms of any applicable legislation.

"If she was in fact not eligible for election at the time she signed this form, she fraudulently misrepresented her status and more serious consequences should follow."

He said apart from writing to the Speaker for clarity, the party would also submit an application to the IEC in terms of the Promotion of Access to Justice Act (PAIA), to obtain a copy of Ms Faku’s signed acceptance of nomination form.

Faku was convicted on several counts of fraud for abusing the official card she was issued as mayor.

The ANC withdrew her nomination for chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education after her past convictions were pointed out.

Her seat will be filled at the end of the month by her namesake Princess Faku.

