DA demands urgent Parliament appearance from Health Minister over PEPFAR funding crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to urgently appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health to explain the government's actions following the suspension of funding from the United States (US) President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This follows investigative reports by Spotlight and GroundUp, which exposed the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) deteriorating financial situation and revealed the Department of Health’s inconsistent and seemingly disorganised response to the crisis.

The DA pointed out serious contradictions in the Department’s statements. “The Department has seemingly claimed that a Section 16 application to Treasury for emergency funding has yet to be submitted, while also being in discussions with Treasury regarding funding but failing to submit detailed plans on how it would be spent,'' said DA spokesperson on Health, Michele Clarke. The potential fallout from the loss of Pepfar funding is alarming.