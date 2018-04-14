CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has dismissed a Sunday Times news report that DA MP Natasha Mazzone was "appointed" and not "elected" as one of two deputy chairpersons of the party's federal council (FedCo).

"Ms Mazzone was elected by the federal council, the party’s highest decision-making body. Confusion around this matter may arise from only one deputy chairperson being announced by the federal congress," DA federal council chairman James Selfe said on Sunday.

The facts were that during the federal congress on April 7 and 8, congress resolved to amend section 6.2.4.1 of the federal constitution to the effect that two members would serve as deputy chairpersons of the FedCo. In terms of another section of the federal constitution these office bearers had to be elected during the federal congress, he said.

FedCo on April 6 resolved that voting in this election would take place on Sunday April 8, subject to the approval by congress of the creation of two deputy chairpersons. This meant that two deputy chairpersons of FedCo would be elected if congress adopted that amendment to the federal constitution.

"In order to seek clarity, the matter was taken to the federal legal commission (FLC), a party structure of the party with the power and authority to inter alia interpret the federal constitution, and decide on the legality or otherwise of any meeting, action, election, or resolution by any party structure. FLC resolved that 'the position of a second deputy chairperson of the federal council is to be filled by way of the result of the vote that took place on 8 April 2018 during federal congress'.

"It is important to note that the purported decision to task FedCo with the election of a second deputy chairperson at its next meeting was at no stage framed as an enabling amendment of section 6.2.4.1 in as far as it determines that the deputy chairperson 'must' be elected during the meeting of congress," Selfe said.

