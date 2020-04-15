DA donates R1.5 million towards Solidarity Fund

Johannesburg - The DA says it will donate R1.5 million towards the Solidarity Fund.

The party said on Wednesday the money was part its contribution to helping small businesses that were impacted by the Covid-19 coronavirus and the closure of businesses.

The funds have been drawn from salaries of its public representatives, the party said.

"In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers worth R200 000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives during this difficult time notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA public representatives are at liberty to make any additional financial contributions to the Solidarity Fund as individuals if they wish to do so," DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.

"The DA recognises that it is important for all role players in society to play our part to act in the best interests of the country during this time."