DA donates R1.5 million towards Solidarity Fund
Johannesburg - The DA says it will donate R1.5 million towards the Solidarity Fund.
The party said on Wednesday the money was part its contribution to helping small businesses that were impacted by the Covid-19 coronavirus and the closure of businesses.
The funds have been drawn from salaries of its public representatives, the party said.
"In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers worth R200 000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives during this difficult time notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA public representatives are at liberty to make any additional financial contributions to the Solidarity Fund as individuals if they wish to do so," DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.
"The DA recognises that it is important for all role players in society to play our part to act in the best interests of the country during this time."
The DA's donation follows the pledge made by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The president said ministers and their deputies and deputy president David Mabuza would be taking a 33% cut in their salaries to contribute to the Solidarity Fund. The contributions would be made for three months.
Ramaphosa had encouraged MPs and other public representatives to do the same.
The EFF soon followed and said its MPs, members of provincial legislature and councillors would also contribute 33% of their salaries towards the fund.IOL
