DA federal council approves party's formation of government process

Although the party has not confirmed its position on whether it will be accepting the ANC‘s invitation to create a Government of National Unity (GNU) or not, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the green light to the formation of government. In a statement released on Monday, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said his party has endorsed the negotiating team to continue with the process towards the formation of governments at national and provincial levels with hung legislatures.

According to Malatsi, this was to safeguard the constitution, ensure stability, and generate economic growth. This follows the party’s negotiating team meeting to deliberate on the GNU matter. The DA council had appointed its former leaders Tony Leon and Helen Zille to facilitate the engagement with other parties. Some of the negotiation team include the premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, federal chair Ivan Meyer, Ryan Coetzee, and top whip of Parliament Siviwe Gwarube. This is after the ANC, for the first time in 30 years of being in power lost the election. This saw the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa resort to GNU to remain on the steering wheel. Malatsi the party will make a final decision in relation to the GNU.

“The Federal Council also recognised the work done by the negotiating team composed of Helen Zille, Ivan Meyer, Alan Winde, Siviwe Gwarube, Tony Leon, and Ryan Coetzee and affirmed that, in terms of the Federal Constitution, the party’s Federal Executive will make the final decision relating to coalitions and the formation of governments at national and provincial levels,” he said. Malatsi said the DA would continue to engage with other parties to form stable governments that can ensure a better tomorrow for South Africans. Party leaders are currently engaged in negotiations with the ANC in a bid to form a government that would allow parties to have a voice.

Meanwhile, Anele Mda, an Independent candidate, has called for the election rerun since there was no winner of the elections. According to Mda, the Constitution provides for a re-run of the elections within 90 days if no winner is declared. “We believe that this is the only fair and democratic available remedy to resolve the current impasse,” she said in a statement.