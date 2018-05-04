Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance federal executive (FedEx) has suspended its discussions on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's position pending legal advice, DA federal council deputy chairwoman Natasha Mazzone said on Saturday.

This weekend, the FedEx - the party's highest decision-making body outside of federal congress - had its first meeting following the federal congress last month where new leadership was elected. The FedEx took this opportunity to make crucial decisions which were important as the country headed into an election period, she said.

"Among the matters considered was the Patricia de Lille case following the City of Cape Town caucus decision to move a motion of no confidence in Ms De Lille. They had advanced various reasons for why over 70 percent of the caucus have lost confidence in Ms De Lille as mayor. These reasons included the fact that she had repeatedly breached the code of conduct for councillors as well as the constitution of the DA, had brought the DA into disrepute, and breached the conditions of her suspension," Mazzone said.

In addition, De Lille’s conduct in the public domain had "amounted to frequent criticisms of the DA and the DA’s management of her case, to the extent that it appears she does not consider herself part of the DA any longer - or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party". Her recent comment that she was "no longer co-operating with the DA” meant she could not effectively govern on a DA mandate.

The FedEx had lengthy deliberations considering all elements of this matter. At all times the Fedex had approached this matter with the highest level of seriousness and thoroughness, given the importance of the issues at hand.

"However, during the course of these deliberations we received legal papers from Ms De Lille advising that she intends approaching the courts. As a result we have suspended discussions pending legal advice. The Fedex will resume discussions early next week once the legal advice is at hand."

The Fedex would in the interim continue to impress upon the City of Cape Town caucus to remain focused on ensuring excellence in service delivery to the people of Cape Town, Mazzone said.

African News Agency/ANA