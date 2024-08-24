DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC with renewed fight over NHI

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident a talk with President Cyril Ramaphosa will resolve their objections to the National Health Insurance (NHI) in its current form.

"Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was not part of the GNU negotiations, and as a coalition partner, we will address our concerns around the NHI directly with the President. It was a red line for us when negotiating but we were assured by the president that discussions around it will continue, so we are confident there will be a resolution. Our leadership will handle this," the party's health spokesperson, Michele Clarke told IOL.

The party was reacting to renewed statements from Motsoaledi that medical aids will not be allowed to cover health care provided for by the proposed NHI - a new government health system.

The ANC, the party behind the NHI, insists the new system will provide more equitable, free, health care to all citizens. Medical schemes, business leaders and many civic bodies have objected to the policy in its current form, arguing it is not sustainable or financially viable. The DA has vowed to challenge it legally, while the ANC insists it's pressing ahead - whether the DA approves or not.