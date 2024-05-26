DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says new South Africa worse than apartheid

The Democratic Alliance’s Premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, told supporters that the situation in South Africa has gotten worse that it was under the apartheid government.

“We will get a government that will get the infrastructure right, that will get the safety right, the jobs right but more importantly that will make sure that you your dignity. When you have a job, a place to live in you have dignity.

"Democrats, we are saying the time is now, we cannot be exhausted. When we leave this place we are going to then say staying at home, saying it's just going to be the same, then it is going to be the same. Things are actually going to get worse," he said.

"I want say it is not yet Uhuru but we will bring Uhuru on the 29th of May. There are people who say we feel that it was bad under apartheid government and I say it was not, it is actually now having just gotten worse from bad. We just need to change this province," he told the thousands of DA supporters.