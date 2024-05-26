DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says new South Africa worse than apartheid

The Democratic Alliance’s Premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, told supporters that the situation in South Africa has gotten worse that it was under the apartheid government.
The former mayor of Tshwane was speaking at the blue party’s final We Can Rescue SA rally in Benoni.
“We will get a government that will get the infrastructure right, that will get the safety right, the jobs right but more importantly that will make sure that you your dignity. When you have a job, a place to live in you have dignity.
"Democrats, we are saying the time is now, we cannot be exhausted. When we leave this place we are going to then say staying at home, saying it's just going to be the same, then it is going to be the same. Things are actually going to get worse," he said.
"I want say it is not yet Uhuru but we will bring Uhuru on the 29th of May. There are people who say we feel that it was bad under apartheid government and I say it was not, it is actually now having just gotten worse from bad. We just need to change this province," he told the thousands of DA supporters.
He said rescuing South Africa starts with rescuing the province of Gauteng which is the economic heartbeat of the nation.
"When Gauteng is actually working, the whole of Africa can claim its spot in the world and say we are continent that is formidable, a continent that can show the rest of the world that we can do it," he said.
DA leader John Steenhuisen is also expected to address the rally at the party’s final rally before the elections on Wednesday.
IOL