DA goes to court over schools’ shutdown
Cape Town - The official opposition has threatened to go to court to challenge the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to close schools for four weeks.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday the decision to shut down schools was politically motivated and not based on scientific evidence.
He said Ramaphosa and the government had succumbed to pressure from the unions.
He added that some members of the Ministerial Advisory Council had warned against this saying it was better children attended school, but their advice was ignored.
“Governing body associations, NGOs and medical specialists have argued to keep schools open, but these arguments have been swept aside on a wave of political expediency,” said Steenhuisen.
He said they would not support the decision to close down schools for four weeks.
“The decision to close the nation’s schools for four weeks is irrational based on the available evidence which is that schools do not expose learners and staff to higher levels of risk than other places. Indeed, to quote Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga from her statement yesterday (on Thursday) following the President’s announcement: ‘It is important to bear in mind that the latest opinions of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), medical and science experts, is that learners are better at school than in communities and homes where the infections are actually taking place’,” said Steenhuisen.
Political Bureau