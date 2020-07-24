DA goes to court over schools’ shutdown

Cape Town - The official opposition has threatened to go to court to challenge the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to close schools for four weeks.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday the decision to shut down schools was politically motivated and not based on scientific evidence.

He said Ramaphosa and the government had succumbed to pressure from the unions.

He added that some members of the Ministerial Advisory Council had warned against this saying it was better children attended school, but their advice was ignored.

“Governing body associations, NGOs and medical specialists have argued to keep schools open, but these arguments have been swept aside on a wave of political expediency,” said Steenhuisen.