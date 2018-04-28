Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was not procedurally at fault when its City of Cape Town caucus tabled a motion of no confidence against mayor Patricia de Lille, a political analyst said.

The DA federal council congress adopted several resolutions earlier this month, including amendments to its constitution, to allow the recall of members in executive positions within 48 hours after they make representations on why they should not resign. Should the DA not accept the reasons given, it can terminate the person’s membership.

The support of the motion of no confidence paves the way for De Lille’s removal as mayor after an earlier one was defeated by a single vote.

According to political analyst Daniel Silke, from a procedural point of view the DA caucus acted within its revised procedures. If the party was procedurally at fault, De Lille could take it to court

“One would imagine that because she is confident the DA is not interpreting its own resolutions correctly, she will go to court to assess whether everything was done by the book. If the courts rule in her favour, the DA will be embarrassed but if the party’s procedures are upheld, she will have to vacate her position. Her removal is imminent,” Silke said.

The DA and De Lille have fought a monumental battle with the DA saying it had lost faith in her.

Two investigations, one initiated by the City of Cape Town’s Audit Committee being handled by law firm Bowman & Gilfillan, and the other by the party, were launched against de Lille in October after allegations about governance and maladministration. The law firm issued an initial report in December but has yet to release a final version.

The DA’s Federal Executive also launched an inquiry into political tensions in the Cape Town Caucus as well as some complaints about de Lille’s leadership style. The inquiry was chaired by MP John Steenhuisen and concluded that de Lille had brought the party into disrepute.

A disciplinary action was instituted against her, but de Lille has demanded that the process be opened to the media so she can clear her name.

She’s also asked for the recusal of one of the panel as she feels she might be prejudiced against her.

Sunday Independent