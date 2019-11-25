Cape Town - The DA on Tuesday brought to Parliament 87 000 written submissions it collected on its website on the National Health Insurance bill.
Briefing the media on the steps of the National Assembly, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said they understood the limitation of public participation and the parliamentary processes.
She said her party had run a petition on their website where South Africans could make submissions.
"We have collected 87 000 from ordinary South Africans raising concerns about this bill and how it will impact on their lives. What we have done today is we put together representation of what 87 400 submissions look like in boxes," Gwarube said.
"We will not be printing these out. We'll be making an electronic submission to Parliament in an effort to save the planet," she said.