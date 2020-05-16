DA heartened by public contributions to fight lockdown regulations

Cape Town - THE DA has expressed delight to the contributions made by the public towards their legal challenge against what it described as irrational and unconstitutional aspects of the lockdown.

"The DA is heartened by this positive response, which will go some way to funding our legal challenges as we continue to fight for a smart lockdown model that limits the spread of Covid while simultaneously protecting livelihoods, preventing hunger and getting South Africans back to work safely," the party's federal council chairperson Helen Zille on Saturday.

On Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that the party would be seeking legal remedy through the courts on irrational measures such as the e-commerce ban, the 3-hour exercise window and the military-enforced curfew.

Zille said on Saturday they were also challenging the constitutionality of aspects of the Disaster Management Act that concentrated massive law-making powers in the hands of Minister of Co-operative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma without any oversight from Parliament, and enabled her to delegate such powers to other Ministers, who she said were equally unaccountable.

"Already in the past seven weeks, they have issued over 40 sets of regulations, comprising hundreds of pages of new legislation, governing almost every aspect of our lives, from when we may leave our homes and for what purpose, who we may visit, when and where we may exercise, what we may buy and what we may wear - to name a few."