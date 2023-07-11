Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

DA, IFP pledge to do away with politics of patronage, nepotism and self-enrichment in new service delivery pact

Published 1h ago

The DA and the IFP have pledged to do away with the rampant culture of politics of patronage, nepotism and using public offices for self-enrichment.

This is one of the many pledges included on Tuesday in Durban when the two parties signed a service delivery pact.

The pact will govern the party’s working relationship in hung municipalities where they are coalition partners.

A mechanism is included in the pledge on how the parties should resolve differences and how to ensure basic governance in local governments.

Moreover, the parties agreed that no single party shall claim ownership of it or its success in these municipalities.

"The programme of government shall be made public and a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance will form the foundation of all work to be performed in the municipality.

“The parties acknowledge the value of openness and will ensure the accessibility of information to residents of the municipality," read part of the pact signed by the two parties.

Furthermore, the parties that co-govern the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay -Empangeni), Endumeni (Dundee), Alfred Duma (Ladysmith) Local Municipality and Uthukela District Municipality agreed that corruption will not be tolerated and there shall separation of party from the State.

“The parties shall endeavour to eliminate corruption and maladministration within the municipality, including a non-negotiable commitment to the rule of law and constitutionalism.

"The separation of party and state will be strictly adhered to by the parties.”

In a joint statement after the signing of the pact, the parties said the agreement which has been six months in the making and follows successful cooperation in by-elections to win wards from the ANC.

They added that it would ensure that where each party holds seats in a hung municipality, they will work together to improve service delivery. This will better residents' lives.

"There can be no doubt that the ANC has wrecked local government across KZN and it is up to the IFP and DA to restore faith and trust in the political process.

"That is why we believe we are able to come together and put the interests of citizens first.

"This shared agreement is a major turning point in the politics of our province and will bring much needed stability to a number of municipalities where the IFP and DA work together," they said in a joint statement.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

local elections IFP DA KwaZulu-Natal Durban Pietermaritzburg Municipal Elections Politics Municipalities Service Delivery

Sihle Mavuso
