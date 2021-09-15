DA in Gauteng on campaign trail, while ANC members march to Luthuli House to voice their grievances

With less than 50 days to go for the upcoming local government, opposition parties are in full swing in the elections campaign while the ANC is still battling with internal ructions over the nomination of candidates. Scores of ANC members from Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga, marched to Luthuli House to lodge complaints about the irregular election of councillors ahead of the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) registration deadline of candidates on September 21.

The DA’s Mogale City’s mayoral candidate, Tyrone Gray, unveiled and flighted the first of many mayoral campaign posters that would go up across the municipality as the DA accelerates its efforts to win Mogale City. Gray urged supporters and motorists on the busy streets of Krugersdorp to vote for his party on November 1. He also urged voters to make use of the upcoming registration weekend on 18 and 19 September to ensure that they are correctly registered, saying Mogale City has great potential, and under a DA-led government, they could get things done and get the municipality back on track by restoring service delivery.

“Mogale City has immense potential, but sadly, under the ANC, the municipality is nearing collapse and is unable to deliver even the most basic services for its residents.” He said cash flow constraints were resulting in millions of rand being lost in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. According to him, the interest penalties on bulk services accounts have become a financial burden, saying the municipality was owing Eskom R390 million and Rand Water over R45 million.

“Mogale City has failed to upgrade its old and ageing water reticulation system. There are development backlogs in the capacitation of wastewater treatment works. “There is a huge backlog formalisation of informal settlements and no plan in place to address the housing backlog. “The billing and reporting system requires vast improvements to comply with Section 95 of the Municipal Systems Act. Residents don't get timeous replies to their queries, and there isn’t an adequate tracking system for updates regarding customer care.

“This is just the tip of the problems that plague our beautiful city, and although it seems like an impossible task, let me assure you, through a DA-led government, we can get the municipality back on track,” Gray said. He said he was hoping for 51% electoral support to put his plans in motion, saying: “51% of your support we can comfortably govern the city and introduce a government that is cash-backed and surplus generating. “A government that can enhance service delivery, support small businesses and create an environment where Mogale City-based entrepreneurs can flourish.