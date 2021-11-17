DA irked by IFP decision to give ANC free rein in hung municipalities holding majority seats

Durban - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has been left red-faced by the sudden decision of the IFP to allow the ANC free rein to form governments in hung municipalities where it holds majority seats. In fighting back against the deal, the DA says it will field candidates in municipalities such as eThekwini and Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) so that the IFP could vote with the ANC, thus exposing its hypocrisy.

The DA’s stance follows a surprise announcement by IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday in Durban that they opted for this consensus because, in part, some of the smaller parties they negotiated with made outrageous demands. While the arrangement has all the hallmarks of a passive coalition government, Hlabisa said this is only meant to ensure stability in the province’s municipalities. But Francois Rodgers, the leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, is having none of it, saying “the surprise turnaround by the IFP is not unexpected”.

MORE ON THIS Political parties scramble to conclude coalitions

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics He explained that their negotiating mandate was to support the IFP and in return requested to hold the position of MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee) in the municipalities they have backed them. He said that would have afforded the DA the opportunity to monitor and ensure effective and clean governance.

“Obviously, this proposal would have exposed the IFP in those municipalities where governance has failed. The DA finds it strange that the leader of the IFP publicly announced that they would under no circumstances form any coalition with the ANC. “Clearly, the leader of the IFP does not carry the mandate of his political party. Going forward, it is now abundantly evident that there is a clear difference between the IFP, ANC and the DA when it comes to effective service delivery, building a capable state and dealing with corruption,” he said. The DA has been left red-faced by IFP's decision to allow the ANC a free reign to form governments in hung municipalities where it holds majority seats. In return, the DA says it will now field candidates in municipalities like eThekwini & Msunduzi just to expose the IFP. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 17, 2021 To stage an immediate fightback against the IFP-ANC deal, Rodgers said they have been forced to push them to show their hand during voting when councils convened to elect new mayors.