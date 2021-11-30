DA Kannaland calls on ANC to announce decision on ties with rape convicted mayor

Cape Town - The DA constituency head for Kannaland Gillion Bosman has expressed concern at the ANC in the Western Cape’s failure to announce its decision on the party’s future with the municipality amid the scandal linked to re-elected mayor Jeffrey Donson. The opposition said that the longer the ANC upholds its coalition agreement with the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa), the further Kannaland will be pushed into disarray.

Following public outrage linked to Donson’s 2008 statutory rape conviction, the provincial ANC indicated that talks were under way to determine the way forward. On Monday, party spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni told Independent Media that the working committee was consulting on the day and a decision would be announced in due course. Last week Donson announced that he will not be vacating his seat despite calls for him to step down.

“Our question to the ANC is simple: will you go ahead with this unethical marriage of immorality and corruption for the next five years?” said Bosman. “This question could not come at a more pertinent time. On November 25, the country began its international campaign of 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV),” he added. Bosman also took a jab at Kannaland’s deputy mayor Werner Meshoa who claimed a high seat despite his fraud conviction.