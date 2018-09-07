File picture: Marcos Brindicci/REUTERS.

The DA is crying foul over a "fake" agricultural project that has apparently failed to meet its promises to empower the community of iLembe in KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN quality of life portfolio visited the iLembe area where the 'Kumile Agricultural Project' was said to be operating, but when they arrived they found no sign of a thriving agricultural project, according to the DA.

This was after a report was submitted to the provincial legislature showing the project's progress, with only a few problems.

"Despite this, on arrival at the project, the DA found no evidence of any form of co-operative.

The area was unfenced and there were no co-operative members, let alone any who were trained. Meanwhile, the few people who were there had no idea who or where these so-called co-op employees were," said the DA in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The Kumile Agricultural Project was supposed to have empowered a community. Instead, it is a symbol of ANC deceit and the dysfunctional land projects that this government has rolled out.

"The DA expects answers from the KwaZulu-Natal Departments of CoGTA, EDTEA, and agriculture who compiled the phony report and had the audacity to present this to a standing committee of the legislature," said the party.

The party has also called on the Mandeni municipality municipal manager to be subpoenaed to appear before the committee.

"The so-called ‘Kumile Agricultural Project’ is exactly what happens when officials and politicians are only committed to their own pockets and not to the citizens," said the DA.

