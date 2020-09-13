DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango says he isn’t resigning

Durban - Democratic Alliance leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, has responded to speculation that he is resigning from his position within the party.

On Sunday, Mncwango took to Twitter to say that he is not resigning. He was responding to an article in the Sunday Times. He told the publication that he will not stand for re-election when the province chooses new leaders next year.

"Many people have been asking me about @SundayTimesZA headlines, for record purposes bazalwane I'm not resigning. I have served 2 terms and its always been my belief that leaders must serve not more than 2 terms," Mncwango tweeted.

He said he plans to focus on his studies.

"Next, I want to focus on my PhD and finishing the book currently writing. I remain the Provincial leader until next conference (soon) and will happily handover to who ever will be elected. Thank you everyone for giving me support all these years.