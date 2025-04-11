DA KZN worried about provincial government being a casualty of GNU's possible demise

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has raised concerns about the possible fallout of the Government of National Unity (GNU) over the budget impasse, worrying that this might affect the provincial government. The DA is part of the KZN provincial government of unity (GPU) which includes the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and National Freedom Party (NFP).

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers told journalists in a media briefing in Durban on Friday that it was high time the national parties resolved their disputes. “This must be avoided if at all possible,” Rodgers said while noting the decision from the ANC and other parties to reset the budget process, resume negotiations to find a more viable solution to the crisis. “What is unfolding currently nationally is of concern to us because in politics every action has a reaction.

“We are calling on our counterparts at a national level to put their political differences aside and look at what the commonalities are in operating with a GNU.” Rodgers said the national squabbles fall hard on them. “The DA in KZN has forged a healthy working relationship with its partners to create a capable and ethical state through improving our province’s economy,” he said.

This is also to create jobs and tackle poverty and inequality. The DA and the ANC are currently reassessing their participation in the GNU due to opposing positions on the upcoming budget vote. ANC members wanted the DA to be booted out of the GNU after their ministers refused to vote in favour of the 2025 Budget in Parliament.

The DA’s briefing comes a day after IOL’s report on Thursday that Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the ANC's plan to reconfigure the alliance, aiming to strengthen the GNU. “The leadership of the ANC, after what has happened recently, decided that we are going to reconfigure the alliance. “We are going to reconfigure the GNU to ensure that we bring other parties on board, work with us, but also to ensure that we discuss this properly with all the parties,” Mashatile said.