DA launches countrywide oversight of all water treatment plants following cholera outbreak

The DA said the confirmation of contaminated water samples in the Vaal River, including the presence of cholera and E coli was a clear indication of the dire state of our water infrastructure. “The detection of cholera in the Vaal River this week and the systematic collapse of water treatment facilities countrywide are symptoms of a looming national crisis,” it said. The DA has condemned the lack of intervention by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) despite years of warnings and calls for urgent action.

It urged the DWS to address the critical issue of water contamination in the Vaal River. “The health and well-being of our citizens are at stake, and immediate steps must be taken to ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water,” it said. The DA has also written to the minister and submitted questions on this crisis that need not only answers but action as well. It stated that South Africans deserved to know how widespread the cholera crisis is, how it is impacting safe drinking water, and what the department will proactively do to address the crisis. “With this in mind, the DA will also launch an urgent and countrywide oversight of all water treatment plants. Initial investigation shows that less than 10% are operating optimally. Over 50% are either medium-risk, high-risk or critical. Only 9% of water supply systems have comprehensive water safety plans with all required components,” it said.

The party said that the government needed to move away from task teams and commissions of inquiries to do its job on the ground, where the real citizens live. “It is abundantly clear that the ANC government is unable to provide the basic services that South Africans deserve, as evidenced by the lack of a sustainable and reliable supply of clean drinking water, the economy-crippling load shedding and the cost of living spiralling out of control,” it added. It mentioned that it was committed to holding the relevant government officials accountable for their failure to act promptly and effectively.

Furthermore, the DA said it was ready to work with roleplayers across the country and also support any efforts to resolve this crisis and protect the lives of South Africans. “We will continue to advocate for the rights of our citizens to have access to clean and safe drinking water. This crisis serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for competent and accountable governance in our country. “The DA will continue to fight for the rights and well-being of our citizens, and we will not rest until the critical collapse of the country's water infrastructure is given the urgent attention it needs,” it said.