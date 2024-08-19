DA launches petition against electricity tariff hike

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is purportedly ramping up its campaign against Eskom's impending 40% tariff rise, and has encouraged the public to join in the rejection of the tariff increase by signing a petition to Parliament. The caucus of the political party’s local government mayors wrote objections to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

“The DA petition against Eskom’s 40% tariff hike acknowledged that at a time when South Africans are already facing a dire cost-of-living crisis, no one can afford to pay 40% more for electricity. “Such an exorbitant increase will leave millions of households having to make the distressed choice between food and electricity. We cannot and will not stand for a future wherein electricity remains inaccessible to families and businesses,” DA nation spokesperson, Willie Aucamp said. Aucamp went on to say that what is particularly alarming about this rise is that Eskom has been granted the ability to retrospectively punish users with a ‘make-up’ surcharge next year in order to recuperate the income shortfall it did not collect this year.

“The DA is going to wage a full-blown battle against Eskom’s upcoming tariff hikes and the unacceptable process through which these hikes are determined. Since 2007, Eskom inflated electricity prices by a staggering 450%.” Drakenstein Municipality executive mayor Stephen Korabie, also voiced his objections to the proposed electricity price hike. “We understand the need to ensure the financial sustainability of Eskom, but we cannot accept the disproportionate burden placed on our residents, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet,” Korabie said.