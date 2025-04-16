DA lays corruption charges against Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane for defrauding Eskom R700,000

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane faces increasing scrutiny as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid corruption charges against her, alleging that she defrauded Eskom of over R700,000 during her tenure at the consulting firm Vitrovian. DA spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach MP, confirmed the charges were filed at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

“The DA today laid corruption charges against Thembi Simelane, Minister of Human Settlements,” said Breytenbach. “She is alleged to have defrauded Eskom while working for Vitrovian, her previous employer.” Breytenbach said the party is confident that the South African Police Service will investigate the matter thoroughly.

“It is reported that Eskom used Vitrovian to suppress protests during the construction of the Kusile Power Station,” she said. “Simelane is alleged to have stolen more than R700,000 by fraudulently billing Eskom for work allegedly performed by non-existent employees.” Earlier this month, IOL News reported that Simelane had dismissed claims that she benefited financially from inflated invoices during her seven-month tenure at Vitrovian.

She served as a project director from October 2011 to March 2012. The allegations suggest Vitrovian inflated its charges to Eskom, with Simelane’s signature reportedly appearing on at least one of the invoices. Simelane has denied any wrongdoing.

Her spokesperson, Tsekiso Machike, said she was only remunerated for work performed during her time at the company and was not involved in its financial operations. “It is malicious for News24 to paint a picture that she might have been involved in any alleged activities or operations of price inflation as a mere employee of the company,” said Machike. Simelane echoed the sentiment, stating that, as a project director, she had no access to the company’s financial dealings.

“The suggestion that I had intimate knowledge of Vitrovian’s transactions with Eskom is false and borders on gutter journalism,” she said. Breytenbach said the alleged appearance of Simelane’s signature on a fraudulent invoice directly implicates her in the scandal. She also pointed out Simelane’s previous implication in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

She criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for refusing to disclose the content of a report Simelane allegedly submitted regarding the VBS matter. “President Ramaphosa is allowing a culture of impunity among ANC ministers implicated in corruption. If he fails to remove Simelane from her post, he will become complicit in the corruption he claims to be fighting,” said Breytenbach. She added that the DA is committed to rooting out corruption within government, regardless of presidential support.