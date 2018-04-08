CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance laid corruption charges against ANC Secretary General and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule for his involvement in a "corrupt" housing project in the province on Monday.

According to allegations, Magashule was involved in a R150 million housing contract in the Free State with Chinese company Unital Holdings which has also been linked to his daughter, Thoko Malembe.

The Chinese company was reportedly paid R75 million by the Free State government to take over the RDP housing project in Vogelfontein in the Free State.

However, the houses that have already been built are said to be in poor condition.

Some of the completed houses at the Vogelfontein RDP Housing Development are said to be in a poor condition. Picture: Supplied

Today, DA Free State Leader, Patricia Kopane , DA Shadow Minister of Human Settlements, Solly Malatsi , DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Mbulelo Bara MP, DA Leader of the Official Opposition in the Free State Provincial Legislature, Dr Roy Jankielsohn MPL and the DA Free State Provincial Spokesperson on Human Settlements, Leona Kleynhans MPL conducted an oversight at the at Vogelfontein Housing Development in Bethlehem.

Upon their visit, DA officials claim that the houses were poorly constructed which had no electricity, water or proper lavatory facilities.

An unfinished RDP house at the Vogelfontein RDP Housing Development. Picture: Supplied

“This has led many residents to make use of pit toilets and open holes, exposing fecal matter”, said the DA.

Following the oversight, the DA proceeded to the Bethlehem Police Station to lay criminal charges against Magashule. The criminal charges were filed, in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Act 12 of 2004.

Residents of the Vogelfontein RDP Housing Development air their grievances. Picture: Supplied

If the allegations against Magashule proves to be true, he should be held accountable in terms of the Act, the DA said.

The party said it looked forward to a timely conclusion of the investigation into Magashule and his "accomplices" at the Vogelfontein RDP Housing Development.

