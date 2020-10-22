DA lays criminal charges against EFF’s Ndlozi for incitement to arson

Durban - The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over a song he sang during Senekal demonstrations.

According to the DA's Natasha Mazzone, the party's Chief Whip, the words of the song directly translate to “call the fire brigade, burn these Boers”.

Calling the utterances "incredibly hateful", Mazzone said it was a call to incite arson, violence and anarchy by Ndlozi and his members.

"Not only are they indicative of his vile disregard for the safety of rural communities and their lives, it is also indicative of him and his party’s complete disregard for democracy, the rule of law and private property rights. Thousands of hectares of land have been on fire and destroyed in the Free State, and while the cause of these fires are still unknown, we do know that a politician sang songs calling 'the fire brigade' to 'burn these Boers' and that this was followed by large scale destruction," she said.

📹| Julius Malema and his thugs have no regard for the rule of law, their only contribution to the South African... Posted by Democratic Alliance on Monday, October 12, 2020

Mazzone said the party has also laid an ethics complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee.