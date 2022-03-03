DA lays criminal charges against ex-security boss, Arthur Fraser, over SSA irregularities

THE DA has opened a criminal case against former director-general (D-G) at the Department of Correctional Services and former D-G of the State Security Agency (SSA), Arthur Fraser, regarding irregularities during his time at the SSA. According to a statement released by DA shadow minister of state security, Dianne Kohler Barnard, yesterday, the DA wants the police to investigate possible criminal offences related to Fraser’s time as deputy director for operations at the SSA when the Principle Agent Network (PAN) was established.

Barnard said millions, if not billions, of rand were reportedly syphoned off or spent irregularly via PAN. The DA is also laying charges regarding Fraser’s possible involvement with the recording of spy tapes which played an instrumental role in dismissing the 16 corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. This related to an arms deal with Thales in 1999 worth R2.5 billion. In instances where the recordings were indeed legal, Barnard said they believed that Fraser’s involvement in handing them over to Zuma’s legal team should be investigated.

She added that 42(1) of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act 70 of 2002 states that no person may disclose any legally-intercepted communications, except in certain limited circumstances. “I laid charges against Fraser in 2009, and John Steenhuisen as the then chief whip of the DA, did in 2017. Both cases disappeared without trace. “Given the political climate of the day, and the zero-tolerance stance South Africans are now taking against corruption and political interference, we believe that SAPS will do its utmost in investigating these charges against Fraser, as well as the revelation that he lied on his CV causing prejudice to South African society,” Barnard said.

In addition, Barnard said that given Fraser’s political access, the DA was sure that it was “only a matter of time” before Fraser would be given an ambassadorial post and “finds himself beyond the reach of local law enforcement”. “We cannot allow a man who might have played an integral part in the capturing of our state and the travesty of justice to get away with it,” she added. [email protected]