DA lays criminal charges against KZN Premier for hosting 'rally' during lockdown

Durban - THE DA in KZN has opened criminal charges against Premier Sihle Zikalala for holding a "rally" while the country was still on Covid-19 lockdown.

DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard said Zikalala held a "rally" at Clairwood Hospital on Monday.

Kohler-Barnard opened the case against Zikalala at the Montclair Police Station. She said the premier had breached the lockdown regulations with his 'rally' as he also pulled out essential workers from their work stations to be part of the illegal gathering.





"I wish this matter to be investigated and the premier charged as have so many thousands of KZN residents who have disregarded these critical regulations," Kohler-Barnard wrote in an affidavit to the police station.





She later shared the affidavit with the media after pressing the charges.





Zikalala's spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso was not immediately available to comment as his phone rang unanswered when sought for comment.





Political Bureau