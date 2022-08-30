DA leads in party donations and declares almost R16m

Pretoria - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday said the DA received almost R16m in party donations, making it the party with largest sum of donations in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year. The IEC said the DA, ANC, ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), were the only four political parties to disclose donations made to them.

The ANC received the second largest amount at R10m in funding. ActionSA received donations of R750 000, while the Patriotic Alliance received a little over R300 000. A total of over R27m was declared among these four parties.

The DA received its largest donation amount of R15m from Fynbos Ekwiteit (Pty) Ltd. It was also the only party that received a foreign donation of R977 687.13. Meanwhile, the ANC got its donation from an entity known as Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprise. “This entity should not to be confused with Batho-Batho Trust, which made a significant donation to the ANC in the previous year,” said the IEC.

The IEC added that the ANC’s R10m donation was submitted a month later than the regulated time. ActionSA disclosed the third largest cumulative donations from Style Eyes of California (Pty) Ltd and Shave & Gibson Group (Pty) Ltd. “The former made a monetary donation of R600 000 and the latter a donation of R150 000. Both these donors have also previously donated to the same party in the last financial year.”

