DA mourns the death of MP Belinda Bozzoli

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is deeply saddened at the death of DA Member of Parliament, shadow minister of higher eduction, constituency head, acclaimed academic, “friend, and colleague” Professor Belinda Bozzoli, the party said on Saturday.

"Belinda was deeply committed to her work in Parliament, she was deeply committed to making sure that higher education institutions remained respected and that as many young people as possible had access to excellent higher education," DA chief whip Natasha said in a statement.

Her work was that of a true patriot. A fighter of principle and and true democrat. Belinda worked long into her illness, demonstrating her absolute commitment to South Africa and her caucus.

"Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, two sons, daughter, and all her family and friends. South Africa is the poorer for not having Belinda fighting for their rights. May she rest In peace," Mazzone said.

African News Agency