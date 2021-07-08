DA MP Cameron Mackenzie dies after Covid-19 battle

Cape Town – DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone announced today ’’with great sadness’’ that colleague Cameron MacKenzie has died after a ’’severe battle’’ with Covid-19. McKenzie, who was a DA spokesperson on communications and digital technologies, would have turned 61 next month.

On January 7 last year, Mackenzie was shot during an attempted robbery in Dainfern, Johannesburg. After surgery, MacKenzie had almost fully recovered, but died last night in Fourways. ’’Cameron was a valued member of the party’s parliamentary caucus and a dear friend who will be missed sorely. South Africa has lost a great public servant who served his country diligently and with the utmost passion,’’ said Mazzone in a statement.

My friend is gone. “You survive a bullet dammit,” we joked last week like we always do. We’ve been through so much together & with humour, love & support carried each other through the most tough times of our lives. I am numb & in disbelief. It cannot be. Why do the good ones go? pic.twitter.com/v2pmhl3698 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 8, 2021 ’’After a severe battle with Covid, Cameron lost a valiant fight on Wednesday evening. Our thoughts are with those who still continue to battle against Covid-19, and we urge all South Africans to remain safe during these difficult times.’’ He is survived by his wife Lisa, two daughters Emma and Andrea, and son Thorne.

’’Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s wife, Lisa, and their three children. We send them strength and love during this time of immeasurable loss,’’ Mazzone said. Dean Macpherson, the DA spokesperson for trade and industry, posted on social media: ’’Devastated at the loss of a dear colleague & friend, Cameron Mackenzie. We were both elected MPs in 2014 & occupied the mid-bench of parliament, setting next to each other. ’’He was an incredible story teller and a gentle man. He is such a loss to our party. Rest well Braveheart.’’

The son of Donald and Jeanne Mackenzie from Inverness, Scotland, he refused to join the SA Defence Force for mandatory national service and left the country instead, Wikipedia stated. He returned in 1990 and got involved in politics, joining the ANC in 1992 after the Boipatong Massacre. Mackenzie, who began his career in financial services, later left politics in protest following the conclusion of the arms deal in 1996. Prior to the 2006 municipal elections, Mackenzie decided to stand as an independent ward councillor candidate in the City of Johannesburg, but later joined the DA and served on its ward committee from 2006, until being sworn in as a DA PR councillor in 2009.