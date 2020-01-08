File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A DA MP is recovering after he was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in Dainfern, Johannesburg on Tuesday. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone confirmed on Wednesday that Cameron Mackenzie was attacked this week. Mackenzie was trying to drive into his complex in the suburb when he was attacked.

After the attack, the senior DA MP underwent surgery and is now recovering from home.

Mazzone said this was an indication that crime affected everyone in South Africa and called on the police to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to book.

“South Africans live in perpetual fear. No place and no person is safe. Our economy and our people suffer daily because of the scourge of crime, and we call on the South African Police Service to act swiftly to bring perpetrators to justice,” said Mazzone.