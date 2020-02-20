Cape Town - Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Siviwe Gwarube was forced to withdraw the claims she made about Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during the joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.
This comes after Mkhize complained to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise that Gwarube made disparaging allegations against him.
During the debate on SONA, the DA MP said the National Health Insurance was a poor and unaffordable funding model that would empower politically connected people as it was witnessed with the alleged dubious appointment made by Mkhize in his office.
This was apparently in reference to a report withdrawn by the Citizen, which reported that Mkhize appointed Sibusisiwe Ngubane-Zulu as his chief of staff.
The newspaper had claimed that Zulu, a qualified advocate, was Mkhize’s niece.